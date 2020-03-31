Is Byd Co. (BYDDY) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Byd Co. (BYDDY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Byd Co. is one of 189 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BYDDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BYDDY's full-year earnings has moved 30% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BYDDY has gained about 1.16% so far this year. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 17.03%. This means that Byd Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BYDDY belongs to the Auction and Valuation Services industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 21.53% so far this year, meaning that BYDDY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on BYDDY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

