Is Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Buzzi Unicem is one of 98 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Buzzi Unicem is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZZUF's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BZZUF has gained about 7.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Buzzi Unicem is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Installed Building Products (IBP). The stock is up 12% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Installed Building Products' current year EPS has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Buzzi Unicem is a member of the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.9% this year, meaning that BZZUF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Installed Building Products, however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #29. The industry has moved +3.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Buzzi Unicem and Installed Building Products as they could maintain their solid performance.

