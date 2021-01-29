Is Buying A House Without A Realtor A Good Idea?

If you want to buy a home without a real estate agent, it won’t necessarily save you any money. In most situations, a seller pays the commission for both the seller’s and buyer’s agents at closing. But there might be situations in which it works to your advantage to go it alone in the home buying process.

Here is a look at when you should—or definitely should not—consider buying a home without a Realtor.

5 Times To Consider Buying a Home Without a Realtor

Although the vast majority of people rely on a buyer’s agent for a home purchase–about 88%, according to a 2020 survey by the National Association of Realtors (NAR)–here are five scenarios in which buying a home without an agent might be preferable.

1. You’re Related to the Seller

If you are selling a home within your family, you might be able to avoid hiring a real estate agent. In that case–as long as you have agreed on a price and other key details of the transaction–you likely could handle it without the seller paying several thousand dollars in commission. Regardless, consider consulting a lawyer to conduct a title search on the home and make sure all the paperwork is filled out, reviewed and filed correctly.

2. You Know the Area

When you’re buying a house in an area in which you’re intimately familiar, you might not believe it’s worth hiring a buyer’s agent. However, there are more many services a real estate agent can provide than just “knowing the market,” such as helping you find the home and negotiating with the seller’s agent.

3. You Can Save Money

There are rare cases in which a buyer might have to pay all or part of a buyer’s agent’s commission. For example, someone who is selling a home on their own might make it clear in a listing they will not negotiate fees with a buyer’s agent. In this case, you might decide it’s worth trying to work directly with the person selling the home instead of hiring an agent.

4. You Get to Work Alone

You might not trust dealing with a buyer’s agent, even though they are legally required to represent your interests. If you feel like an agent would push you toward a deal too quickly, or set you up with the wrong home, you might feel more comfortable taking it on yourself.

You’ll want to be careful, though, that you’re not overmatched when you’re dealing with the seller’s agent, who is only representing the seller’s interests. Think of it like negotiating a divorce settlement with just the counsel and expertise of the other party’s lawyer—it might not go well for you.

5. You’re Buying a New Home

If you are focused only on buying a newly built home, you likely could work out the arrangement directly with the builder. About 6% of buyers worked with a builder or builder’s agent to purchase a home in 2020, according to the NAR survey.

Why—for Most Homebuyers—Buying a Home Without a Realtor Is a Bad Idea

Unless you’re ready to handle the many demands of a real estate buyer’s agent, you might have trouble purchasing a home without one. Here are four reasons to reconsider whether going it alone is worth it.

1. The Homebuying Process Can Be Time-consuming

You might think it is easy enough to find a home online without the help of an agent. But an agent will lead the search, quickly finding available homes that pop up during the day and helping you discern which ones are best to tour.

The search can become all-consuming if you’re in a hot market and need to act within days, if not hours. Add in scheduling all the home visits, conducting price negotiations and navigating all the paperwork, and it could seem like you’re working another full-time job.

2. You’ll Have Limited Access to Listings

Agents have many tools at their disposal when looking for homes, including access to the Multiple Listing Service (MLS), which provides a comprehensive view of all homes available in an area. Although you can find many of those homes using an online search through, for example, Zillow or Trulia, there are still “off-market” listings that only real estate agents can see.

3. It May Be Difficult to Understand the Market

You might be looking for a home in a town you grew up in or have lived for many years, where your knowledge can be a valuable asset. But real estate agents who specialize in a particular area might have even more expertise than you, especially if you start looking at homes in communities and neighborhoods with which you are less familiar.

From school districts to nearby amenities, real estate agents are often local experts and are well-positioned to help you figure out if a home or neighborhood matches your wants and needs.

4. The Homebuying Process May Be Confusing

Buying a home is not as straightforward as, say, purchasing a vehicle. Buyers and sellers must follow state and local regulations, and buyers need to make sure they’re not missing key details that could cost money.

A purchase contract, for example, should include precisely worded contingencies that address whether you can withdraw from a purchase if certain problems turn up during a home inspection and whether you can move the closing date back if you have problems selling your current home.

6 Steps to Buying a Home Without a Realtor

If you’re sure you want to purchase a home without a buyer’s agent, follow these steps:

Get preapproved for a loan. If you want to be a serious bidder for a home, you need to lock down your finances so the seller knows you’re ready to buy. Preapproval involves more paperwork than prequalification, but it’s the strongest assurance you can get from a lender that you’re ready for a mortgage.

If you want to be a serious bidder for a home, you need to lock down your finances so the seller knows you’re ready to buy. Preapproval involves more paperwork than prequalification, but it’s the strongest assurance you can get from a lender that you’re ready for a mortgage. Hire a real estate attorney. Unless you have an extensive background in real estate purchases, you are likely to be overwhelmed by the paperwork, which can include offer letters, title records, bill of sale and disclosure statements. A real estate attorney can review documents and offer advice to make sure you’re not making the wrong moves, starting with the offer and purchase contract.

Unless you have an extensive background in real estate purchases, you are likely to be overwhelmed by the paperwork, which can include offer letters, title records, bill of sale and disclosure statements. A real estate attorney can review documents and offer advice to make sure you’re not making the wrong moves, starting with the offer and purchase contract. Conduct research. Even if you’re buying a home from a family member or a newly built home from a builder, you need to review the sale prices for other, similar homes in the area to make sure you’re getting the best deal. If you are casting a wider net, you could focus on just “for sale by owner” homes that might not involve an agent.

Even if you’re buying a home from a family member or a newly built home from a builder, you need to review the sale prices for other, similar homes in the area to make sure you’re getting the best deal. If you are casting a wider net, you could focus on just “for sale by owner” homes that might not involve an agent. Make an offer. You’ll need to learn how real estate agents typically put together offer letters and purchase contracts in your state and region and have the lawyer review them before they’re finalized. If the seller is working with an agent, you could ask the seller if they’d be willing to give you a discounted price since the seller won’t have to pay commission to a buyer’s agent.

You’ll need to learn how real estate agents typically put together offer letters and purchase contracts in your state and region and have the lawyer review them before they’re finalized. If the seller is working with an agent, you could ask the seller if they’d be willing to give you a discounted price since the seller won’t have to pay commission to a buyer’s agent. Inspect and negotiate. As soon as you have a deal on the purchase price, schedule a home inspection and pay close attention to the issues in the home. After the inspection, you or your lawyer will need to negotiate with the seller on what needs to be fixed before closing.

As soon as you have a deal on the purchase price, schedule a home inspection and pay close attention to the issues in the home. After the inspection, you or your lawyer will need to negotiate with the seller on what needs to be fixed before closing. Finalize the purchase. Some states require that you have legal representation at closing, but it’s a good idea even if it’s not the law. A lawyer can review each document with you at closing to make sure you understand what you’re signing.

Bottom Line

Buying a home without a buyer’s agent is certainly possible and might even be preferable in certain situations. But these are unusual scenarios that won’t apply to most would-be homebuyers. For most people who are contemplating making what could be the most expensive purchase of their life, it’s probably best to rely on an expert.

