Is Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Burning Rock Biotech Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Burning Rock Biotech had CN¥41.3m of debt in December 2020, down from CN¥57.8m, one year before. However, it does have CN¥2.26b in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥2.22b.

A Look At Burning Rock Biotech's Liabilities

NasdaqGM:BNR Debt to Equity History April 9th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Burning Rock Biotech had liabilities of CN¥241.5m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥491.0k due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CN¥2.26b in cash and CN¥113.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥2.13b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Burning Rock Biotech has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Burning Rock Biotech boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Burning Rock Biotech's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Burning Rock Biotech reported revenue of CN¥430m, which is a gain of 13%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

So How Risky Is Burning Rock Biotech?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Burning Rock Biotech lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of CN¥153m and booked a CN¥472m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of CN¥2.22b. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Burning Rock Biotech that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.