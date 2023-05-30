Is Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR is one of 334 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BNR's full-year earnings has moved 16.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BNR has gained about 18.2% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 4.7%. As we can see, Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Green Dot (GDOT). The stock has returned 12.7% year-to-date.

In Green Dot's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 194 individual stocks and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 11% so far this year, so BNR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Green Dot belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #114. The industry has moved +6.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR and Green Dot as they could maintain their solid performance.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (BNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.