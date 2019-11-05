Is Burlington Stores (BURL) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Burlington Stores (BURL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Burlington Stores is one of 224 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BURL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL's full-year earnings has moved 3.06% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BURL has moved about 21.56% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 21.46%. As we can see, Burlington Stores is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, BURL belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #25 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 42.63% so far this year, so BURL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

BURL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

