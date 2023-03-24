Is Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classific (BVRDF) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (BVRDF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 345 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVRDF's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BVRDF has returned 6.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 2.5% on average. This shows that Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL). The stock is up 90% year-to-date.

For Duolingo, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 42% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification is a member of the Consulting Services industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.2% this year, meaning that BVRDF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Duolingo, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry. This 199-stock industry is currently ranked #145. The industry has moved +6.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification and Duolingo, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

