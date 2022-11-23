Is Burberry Group (BURBY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Burberry Group PLC (BURBY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Burberry Group PLC is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Burberry Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURBY's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BURBY has gained about 1.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 24.4%. This means that Burberry Group PLC is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Chuy's Holdings (CHUY). The stock is up 6.5% year-to-date.

In Chuy's Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Burberry Group PLC belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 36.2% so far this year, so BURBY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Chuy's Holdings belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #98. The industry has moved -6.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Burberry Group PLC and Chuy's Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.