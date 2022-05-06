Is Bunge Limited (BG) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Bunge (BG) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bunge is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Bunge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 24.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BG has moved about 23% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of 4.5%. This means that Bunge is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cabot (CBT). The stock has returned 22.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Cabot's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Bunge belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10% so far this year, so BG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Cabot falls under the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #185. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4.1%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Bunge and Cabot. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

