Is Bunge (BG) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bunge (BG) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Bunge is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 20.61% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BG has gained about 32.36% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 24.30%. This means that Bunge is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, BG belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.64% so far this year, so BG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track BG. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

