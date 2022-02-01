Is Bunge (BG) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Bunge (BG) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Bunge is one of 244 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bunge is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BG has moved about 5.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have lost an average of 4.9%. This means that Bunge is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Basic Materials stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Arkema SA (ARKAY). The stock is up 4.2% year-to-date.

In Arkema SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bunge belongs to the Agriculture - Products industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.4% so far this year, so BG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Arkema SA falls under the Chemical - Diversified industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.3%.

Bunge and Arkema SA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

