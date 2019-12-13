Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Builders FirstSource (BLDR). BLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.87 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.06. Over the past year, BLDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.56 and as low as 5.62, with a median of 8.92.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. BLDR has a P/S ratio of 0.4. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.48.

Finally, our model also underscores that BLDR has a P/CF ratio of 9.10. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 13.94. Over the past year, BLDR's P/CF has been as high as 9.10 and as low as 4.13, with a median of 5.96.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Builders FirstSource's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BLDR is an impressive value stock right now.

