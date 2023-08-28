Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Builders FirstSource (BLDR). BLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.29, while its industry has an average P/E of 17.97. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.88 and as low as 3.62, with a median of 11.62.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that BLDR has a P/CF ratio of 7.06. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BLDR's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.66. Over the past 52 weeks, BLDR's P/CF has been as high as 8.09 and as low as 2.57, with a median of 3.69.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Builders FirstSource is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BLDR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

