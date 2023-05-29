Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Builders FirstSource is one of 219 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR's full-year earnings has moved 41.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BLDR has gained about 78.1% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 9.3%. As we can see, Builders FirstSource is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Urban Outfitters (URBN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.3%.

The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters' current year EPS has increased 17.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Builders FirstSource belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.4% this year, meaning that BLDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Urban Outfitters, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #193. The industry has moved -9.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Builders FirstSource and Urban Outfitters as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

