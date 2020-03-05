Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Builders FirstSource (BLDR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BLDR and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Builders FirstSource is one of 216 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR's full-year earnings has moved 3.18% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BLDR has returned about 0.91% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have about 0% on average. This means that Builders FirstSource is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BLDR belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.30% so far this year, meaning that BLDR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

BLDR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

