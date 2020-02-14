Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Builders FirstSource is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 215 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR's full-year earnings has moved 0.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BLDR has gained about 9.01% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 5.70% on average. This means that Builders FirstSource is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, BLDR belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.87% so far this year, so BLDR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on BLDR as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

