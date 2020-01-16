Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Builders FirstSource is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR's full-year earnings has moved 10.94% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BLDR has moved about 6.69% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.58% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Builders FirstSource is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BLDR belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.96% so far this year, meaning that BLDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to BLDR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

