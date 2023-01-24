Is BuildABear Workshop (BBW) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Build-A-Bear (BBW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Build-A-Bear is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BBW has returned 0% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -21.2%. This means that Build-A-Bear is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is JD.com, Inc. (JD). The stock has returned 8.8% year-to-date.

For JD.com, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Build-A-Bear belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.6% this year, meaning that BBW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, JD.com, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #48. The industry has moved -32.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Build-A-Bear and JD.com, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.