Is BuildABear Workshop (BBW) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Build-A-Bear (BBW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Build-A-Bear is one of 227 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BBW has gained about 28.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 26.6% on average. This means that Build-A-Bear is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Dillard's (DDS). The stock has returned 22.1% year-to-date.

For Dillard's, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Build-A-Bear is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 16.6% so far this year, meaning that BBW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #15. The industry has moved -16.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Build-A-Bear and Dillard's. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

