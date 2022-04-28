Is BuildABear Workshop (BBW) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is BuildABear Workshop (BBW). BBW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.89. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.71. Over the last 12 months, BBW's Forward P/E has been as high as 36.63 and as low as 6.09, with a median of 9.66.

Finally, we should also recognize that BBW has a P/CF ratio of 4.96. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. BBW's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.16. Over the past 52 weeks, BBW's P/CF has been as high as 15.63 and as low as -11.15, with a median of 6.50.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS). DKS is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

DICK'S Sporting Goods is currently trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 7.59 while its PEG ratio sits at 1.52. Both of the company's metrics compare favorably to its industry's average P/E of 13.71 and average PEG ratio of 0.66.

Over the last 12 months, DKS's P/E has been as high as 19.19, as low as 7.28, with a median of 12.12, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.41, as low as 0.62, with a median of 1.05.

Additionally, DICK'S Sporting Goods has a P/B ratio of 4 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 9.58. For DKS, this valuation metric has been as high as 4.87, as low as 2.84, with a median of 3.79 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in BuildABear Workshop and DICK'S Sporting Goods strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BBW and DKS look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.