Is Build-A-Bear (BBW) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Build-A-Bear (BBW) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Build-A-Bear is one of 232 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 40.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BBW has moved about 1.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 6.1%. This shows that Build-A-Bear is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CVS Health (CVS). The stock is up 7.4% year-to-date.

For CVS Health, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Build-A-Bear is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 10.2% this year, meaning that BBW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CVS Health belongs to the Retail - Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #101. The industry has moved +4.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Build-A-Bear and CVS Health as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.