Is Build-A-Bear (BBW) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Build-A-Bear (BBW) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Build-A-Bear is one of 232 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 40.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BBW has gained about 5.8% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 10.6%. As we can see, Build-A-Bear is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 0.1%.

The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree's current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Build-A-Bear belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14% so far this year, meaning that BBW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dollar Tree, however, belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #195. The industry has moved -11.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Build-A-Bear and Dollar Tree as they could maintain their solid performance.

