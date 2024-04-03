Is Buenaventura Mining (BVN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Buenaventura (BVN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Buenaventura is one of 240 companies in the Basic Materials group. The Basic Materials group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Buenaventura is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BVN's full-year earnings has moved 11.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BVN has gained about 1.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 1.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Buenaventura is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Silvercorp (SVM). The stock has returned 34.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Silvercorp's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Buenaventura belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.8% so far this year, so BVN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Silvercorp belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry. This 60-stock industry is currently ranked #156. The industry has moved -7.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Buenaventura and Silvercorp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

