Is Buckle, (BKE) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Buckle, (BKE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Buckle, is one of 223 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKE's full-year earnings has moved 11.60% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BKE has gained about 40.95% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 22.53% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Buckle, is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, BKE belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.36% so far this year, meaning that BKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

BKE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

