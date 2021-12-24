Is Buckle (BKE) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Buckle (BKE) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Buckle is one of 220 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Buckle is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKE's full-year earnings has moved 12.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BKE has gained about 40% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 8.3% on average. As we can see, Buckle is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 101.3%.

In Builders FirstSource's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 47.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Buckle belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 10.5% so far this year, meaning that BKE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Builders FirstSource falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +48%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Buckle and Builders FirstSource. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.