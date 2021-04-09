Is BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is BSQUARE's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 BSQUARE had debt of US$1.58m, up from none in one year. But on the other hand it also has US$12.6m in cash, leading to a US$11.0m net cash position.

A Look At BSQUARE's Liabilities

NasdaqCM:BSQR Debt to Equity History April 9th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that BSQUARE had liabilities of US$11.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$2.29m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$12.6m as well as receivables valued at US$6.63m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$5.63m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that BSQUARE has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that BSQUARE has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since BSQUARE will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Over 12 months, BSQUARE made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$47m, which is a fall of 21%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

So How Risky Is BSQUARE?

Although BSQUARE had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of US$788k. So although it is loss-making, it doesn't seem to have too much near-term balance sheet risk, keeping in mind the net cash. With mediocre revenue growth in the last year, we're don't find the investment opportunity particularly compelling. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with BSQUARE (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.