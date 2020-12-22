Is Brunswick (BC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Brunswick (BC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Brunswick is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BC's full-year earnings has moved 16.23% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BC has returned 35.65% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 14.16% on average. As we can see, Brunswick is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, BC belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 124.26% so far this year, so BC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on BC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

