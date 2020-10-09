Is Brunswick (BC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Brunswick (BC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brunswick is one of 238 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BC's full-year earnings has moved 38.04% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BC has returned about 5.67% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 0.40% on average. As we can see, Brunswick is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, BC belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 97.37% so far this year, meaning that BC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

BC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

