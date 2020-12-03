Is Brunswick (BC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Brunswick (BC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of BC and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

Brunswick is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 239 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BC's full-year earnings has moved 16.23% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BC has returned 23.59% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 10.18%. This shows that Brunswick is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, BC belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 91.01% so far this year, meaning that BC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on BC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Free Stock Analysis Report



