Is Brunswick (BC) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of Brunswick (BC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Brunswick is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 238 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BC's full-year earnings has moved 42.78% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BC has returned about 4.40% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 1.24%. This shows that Brunswick is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BC is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 92.63% so far this year, so BC is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on BC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Brunswick Corporation (BC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.