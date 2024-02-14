Is BRP Group (BRP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BRP Group (BRP) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

BRP Group is one of 857 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRP Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRP's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BRP has gained about 2.4% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.1%. This means that BRP Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Cincinnati Financial (CINF), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6%.

In Cincinnati Financial's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BRP Group belongs to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.1% this year, meaning that BRP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cincinnati Financial, however, belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #97. The industry has moved +10.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRP Group and Cincinnati Financial as they could maintain their solid performance.

