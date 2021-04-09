Is Brown & Brown, Inc.'s (NYSE:BRO) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

Brown & Brown's (NYSE:BRO) stock is up by 2.8% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Brown & Brown's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Brown & Brown is:

13% = US$480m ÷ US$3.8b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Brown & Brown's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Brown & Brown seems to have a respectable ROE. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 9.0%. Probably as a result of this, Brown & Brown was able to see a decent growth of 13% over the last five years.

We then compared Brown & Brown's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 5.4% in the same period.

NYSE:BRO Past Earnings Growth April 9th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Brown & Brown's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Brown & Brown Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Brown & Brown's three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 21% (implying that it retains 79% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Moreover, Brown & Brown is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 20%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Brown & Brown's future ROE will be 12% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Brown & Brown's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

