Is Brown & Brown (BRO) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Brown & Brown (BRO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Brown & Brown is one of 870 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Brown & Brown is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRO's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that BRO has returned about 13.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 4.4%. As we can see, Brown & Brown is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC). The stock has returned 19.6% year-to-date.

For Banco Santander-Chile, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brown & Brown belongs to the Insurance - Brokerage industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.2% this year, meaning that BRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Banco Santander-Chile falls under the Banks - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 67 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.9%.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Brown & Brown and Banco Santander-Chile. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.