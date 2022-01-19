Is Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, you might want to consider passing on by Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor (BIAFX) as a possibility. BIAFX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Brown Adv Fds is responsible for BIAFX, and the company is based out of Baltimore, MD. Since Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor made its debut in December of 2006, BIAFX has garnered more than $514.52 million in assets. Maneesh Bajaj is the fund's current manager and has held that role since October of 2017.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 19.44%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 26.86%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Over the past three years, BIAFX's standard deviation comes in at 19.06%, compared to the category average of 16.43%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 16.76% compared to the category average of 13.96%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 1.07, so investors should note that it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -0.1, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Examining the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is largely on equities that are traded in the United States.

This fund is currently holding about 92.13% stock in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $463.89 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Finance Retail Trade

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, BIAFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.69% compared to the category average of 0.89%. From a cost perspective, BIAFX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $100, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Brown Advisory Flexible Equity Investor ( BIAFX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on BIAFXin the Mutual Fund Equity Report category.

