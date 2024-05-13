Is Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEPC's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BEPC has gained about 9% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 8.1%. This means that Brookfield Renewable Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST). The stock has returned 53.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brookfield Renewable Corporation belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 31.9% so far this year, so BEPC is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this 13-stock industry is ranked #153. The industry has moved +11.7% so far this year.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

