Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a member of our Utilities group, which includes 111 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BIP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIP's full-year earnings has moved 3.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BIP has gained about 1.72% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Utilities sector has returned an average of -3.28% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, BIP belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, a group that includes 59 individual companies and currently sits at #196 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.24% so far this year, so BIP is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BIP will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Utilities stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP): Free Stock Analysis Report



