Is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is one of 870 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIP's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BIP has returned 14.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bain Capital Specialty (BCSF). The stock has returned 14.5% year-to-date.

For Bain Capital Specialty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 14.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 101 individual stocks and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.5% so far this year, so BIP is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Bain Capital Specialty falls under the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry. Currently, this industry has 34 stocks and is ranked #26. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Bain Capital Specialty as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.