Is Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Brookdale Senior Living is one of 1144 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brookdale Senior Living is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKD's full-year earnings has moved 39.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BKD has gained about 31.9% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. This shows that Brookdale Senior Living is outperforming its peers so far this year.

BellRing Brands (BRBR) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 41.9%.

For BellRing Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Brookdale Senior Living belongs to the Medical - Nursing Homes industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.3% this year, meaning that BKD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BellRing Brands belongs to the Medical - Products industry. This 99-stock industry is currently ranked #64. The industry has moved +5.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Brookdale Senior Living and BellRing Brands as they could maintain their solid performance.

