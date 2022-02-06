Is Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Broadwind Carry?

As you can see below, Broadwind had US$5.73m of debt at September 2021, down from US$17.9m a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$2.34m, its net debt is less, at about US$3.40m.

NasdaqCM:BWEN Debt to Equity History February 6th 2022

How Healthy Is Broadwind's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Broadwind had liabilities of US$34.6m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$22.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.34m as well as receivables valued at US$18.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$36.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$32.5m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Broadwind can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, Broadwind made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$160m, which is a fall of 23%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Broadwind's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Its EBIT loss was a whopping US$10m. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it burned through US$4.5m in negative free cash flow over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Broadwind (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

