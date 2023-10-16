Is Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Broadwind Energy, Inc. is one of 217 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Broadwind Energy, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWEN's full-year earnings has moved 11.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BWEN has returned about 78.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 3.9% on average. This means that Broadwind Energy, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 37.3%.

The consensus estimate for Cadre Holdings, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 13.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.1% so far this year, so BWEN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Cadre Holdings, Inc. falls under the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #58. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.7%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Broadwind Energy, Inc. and Cadre Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (CDRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.