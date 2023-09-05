Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is one of 330 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Broadridge Financial Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BR's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BR has returned 40% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 12.3%. As we can see, Broadridge Financial Solutions is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Microvast Holdings, Inc. (MVST), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 47.1%.

In Microvast Holdings, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Broadridge Financial Solutions is a member of the Outsourcing industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 10.3% so far this year, meaning that BR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Microvast Holdings, Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 187 stocks and is ranked #108. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Broadridge Financial Solutions and Microvast Holdings, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

