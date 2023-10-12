Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Broadridge Financial Solutions is one of 318 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Broadridge Financial Solutions is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BR's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BR has moved about 36% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 10.5% on average. This shows that Broadridge Financial Solutions is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL). The stock has returned 143.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Duolingo, Inc.'s current year EPS has increased 83.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Broadridge Financial Solutions is a member of the Outsourcing industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.2% so far this year, so BR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Duolingo, Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 178 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30.6%.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Broadridge Financial Solutions and Duolingo, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL)

