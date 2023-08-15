Is Broadcom (AVGO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Broadcom Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 631 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Broadcom Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVGO's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AVGO has returned about 52.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 37.1%. This means that Broadcom Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is BlackBerry (BB). The stock has returned 41.4% year-to-date.

In BlackBerry's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 97.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Broadcom Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 46% so far this year, meaning that AVGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, BlackBerry belongs to the Computer - Software industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #62. The industry has moved +37.3% year to date.

Broadcom Inc. and BlackBerry could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.