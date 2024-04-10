Is Britvic (BTVCY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Britvic (BTVCY). BTVCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.35, which compares to its industry's average of 20.39. BTVCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.70 and as low as 11.35, with a median of 13.77, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for BTVCY is its P/B ratio of 5.15. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 8.54. Over the past 12 months, BTVCY's P/B has been as high as 6.45 and as low as 5.15, with a median of 5.76.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Britvic's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BTVCY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

