Is Britvic (BTVCY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Britvic (BTVCY). BTVCY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.37 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.13. Over the past year, BTVCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.70 and as low as 12.28, with a median of 14.90.

Investors should also recognize that BTVCY has a P/B ratio of 5.68. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BTVCY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 9.63. BTVCY's P/B has been as high as 6.45 and as low as 3.81, with a median of 5.70, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Britvic's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTVCY is an impressive value stock right now.

