Is Britvic (BTVCY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR (BTVCY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 193 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTVCY's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BTVCY has gained about 6% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 11.4%. This shows that Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Church & Dwight (CHD). The stock has returned 12% year-to-date.

For Church & Dwight, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.6% so far this year, so BTVCY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Church & Dwight falls under the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #238. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.2%.

Britvic PLC Sponsored ADR and Church & Dwight could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

