Is Britvic (BTVCY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Britvic (BTVCY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BTVCY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 14.47, which compares to its industry's average of 21.76. Over the past 52 weeks, BTVCY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.30 and as low as 14.11, with a median of 16.25.

We should also highlight that BTVCY has a P/B ratio of 4.81. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 8.66. Within the past 52 weeks, BTVCY's P/B has been as high as 8.81 and as low as 4.58, with a median of 5.83.

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) may be another strong Beverages - Soft drinks stock to add to your shortlist. FMX is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 18.59, and its PEG ratio is 1.26. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 21.76 and 2.71.

Over the last 12 months, FMX's P/E has been as high as 27.13, as low as 18.15, with a median of 22.17, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 2.93, as low as 1.23, with a median of 1.50.

Furthermore, Fomento Economico Mexicano holds a P/B ratio of 1.62 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 8.66. FMX's P/B has been as high as 2.10, as low as 1.50, with a median of 1.80 over the past 12 months.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Britvic and Fomento Economico Mexicano's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BTVCY and FMX is an impressive value stock right now.

