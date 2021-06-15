Is Brinks Company The (BCO) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Brinks Company The (BCO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Brinks Company The is one of 221 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 6.01% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BCO has moved about 6.24% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have gained an average of 2.12%. This means that Brinks Company The is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BCO belongs to the Outsourcing industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.01% so far this year, so BCO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track BCO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

