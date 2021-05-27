Is Brinks Company The (BCO) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of Brinks Company The (BCO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brinks Company The is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 23.50% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BCO has returned about 5.63% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -0.30% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Brinks Company The is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, BCO is a member of the Outsourcing industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #123 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.04% so far this year, so BCO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Business Services sector will want to keep a close eye on BCO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

