Is Brink's (BCO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Brink's (BCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Brink's is one of 345 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brink's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BCO has returned 17.9% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 1.6%. This shows that Brink's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Bowman Consulting (BWMN) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 27.5%.

Over the past three months, Bowman Consulting's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brink's belongs to the Outsourcing industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.1% so far this year, so BCO is performing better in this area.

Bowman Consulting, however, belongs to the Business - Services industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #31. The industry has moved +10.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Brink's and Bowman Consulting. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brink's Company (The) (BCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.